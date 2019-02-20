Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) scored another between-the-legs goal Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is making between-the-legs scores appear natural.

Barkov, who shot the puck between his legs and scored against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, netted another highlight-reel score in his second consecutive game.

Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau entered the offensive zone with the puck. He spun once and passed to Barkov, who grabbed the puck and shifted it between his legs.

Barkov found an opening under Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark's stick and slid the puck into the net for a goal.

Barkov registered three points (one goal, two assists) in Florida's 4-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday night. He has 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) this season.

Huberdeau scored twice and had an assist against Buffalo. He has 56 points (15 goals, 41 assists) in 58 games this year.

The Panthers (26-24-8) are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 60 points.