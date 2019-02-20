Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Carolina winger Jordan Martinook endured a minor wardrobe malfunction during the Hurricanes' 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Martinook had to exit the Hurricanes' bench to adjust his equipment late in the second period with the Rangers leading 1-1.

The Hurricanes forward went on the ice and pulled down his pants and pads in front of the PNC Arena crowd. Martinook joked with a younger fan sitting by the glass to cover his eyes as he tied his pants and tucked in his jersey.

Martinook scored a goal just before adjusting his pants in the Hurricanes' defeat. It was his 13th tally of the season.

Martinook has 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 60 games this season. He recently signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Jan. 29.

The then-Phoenix Coyotes originally selected Martinook in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. The Coyotes traded him to Carolina prior to the 2018-19 season.

The Hurricanes (31-23-6) sit in 9th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 68 points. They trail the Columbus Blue Jackets by one point for the second wild-card spot.