Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) extended his point streak to 19 games with two goals against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Chicago winger Patrick Kane ripped home a game-winning goal in overtime as the Blackhawks picked up a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews had the first scoring chance after a shifty move around Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou. Toews slipped around Athanasiou and threw a shot on net.

Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier made the save on the forehand shot and Toews collected his own rebound. The Blackhawks captain passed to forward Erik Gustafsson, who lasered a pass to a wide-open Kane in the crease.

Kane lined up the one-timer and fired the puck into the net for the game-winner with 2:18 left in overtime.

Kane had two goals in the Blackhawks' victory. The scores extended his point streak to 19 consecutive games.

The 30-year-old winger has 92 points (38 goals, 54 assists) in 60 games this season. His 92 points are second in the NHL behind Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov (99).

With the win, the Blackhawks are tied with the Colorado Avalanche (25-24-11) for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Chicago (26-26-9) plays the Avalanche on Friday night.