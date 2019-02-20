Minnesota Wild to trade Charlie Coyle to Boston Bruins

Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle is headed to the Boston Bruins after the teams agreed to a trade Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Wild will trade forward Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Sources told The Athletic and TSN that the Wild will send Coyle to the Bruins for center Ryan Donato and a fifth-round draft pick.

Sources told The Athletic that Coyle's equipment bag was removed from the team's truck at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday afternoon. Coyle received a phone call to not show up to the team's plane, which was headed to Newark for the club's game against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Both teams have yet to confirm the trade.

Coyle, who signed a five-year contract extension with Minnesota on Oct. 22, 2014, can become an unrestricted free agent after next year.

The 26-year-old Coyle has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 60 games this season, but has failed to record a point in seven consecutive contests.

The San Jose Sharks selected Coyle in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft. He has 242 points (91 goals, 151 assists) in 479 regular-season games. He has recorded 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 44 career postseason contests.

Donato has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 34 games this season.

Minnesota (27-27-6) holds the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Wild are 1-6-3 in their last 10 games.