Jack Nicklaus's grandson sinks hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest

April 4 (UPI) -- Jack Nicklaus said he experienced his top memory in golf Wednesday after watching his grandson make a hole-in-one at the Masters Par 3 Contest in Augusta, Ga.

Gary Nicklaus Jr., 15, was at Augusta National Golf Club to caddie for his legendary grandpa. When Nicklaus walked up to hole No. 9 he had Gary hit the tee shot.

The 15-year-old was wearing his caddie bib when he approached his ball on the 135-yard hole. He took a swipe, twirled his club and tagged the green. The ball then rolled down back toward the hole before falling in and elating the crowd.

Nicklaus was right behind his grandson during the shot and was in tears of joy after witnessing the accomplishment, which was Gary's first hole-in-one.

Listen in as @garyplayer narrates Gary Nicklaus Jr.'s hole-in-one on No. 9 of the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9NTARoy3gE — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

"No. 1. What I did doesn't make any difference to me. I can't talk," Nicklaus told ESPN after watching the shot. "Watching your grandson do something so special ... I've got tears."

"We just talked about three days ago. I said: 'GT do you want to hit the ball on No. 9?' He said 'sure.' I said well I think you are going to make a hole-in-one."

Nicklaus backed up his claim of the moment's significance later on Twitter.

"With all due respect to @themasters, allow me to put my 6 Green Jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don't know if I have had a more special day on a golf course," Nicklaus tweeted. "To have your grandson make his first hole-in-one on this stage .... WOW! #Family #memoryofalifetime."

Tom Watson won the Par 3 Contest. Nicklaus finished tied for fourth place.