Padraig Harrington named 2020 European Ryder Cup captain

Team Europe vice captain Padraig Harrington acknowledges the crowd during the Ryder Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony on September 26 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt near Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington has been named the European captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup.

Team Europe announced the move on Tuesday. Harrington, 47, is a six-time Ryder Cup participant. He played on four winning teams at the tournament. Harrington was an assistant captain in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be played from September 25 through September 27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

"I have played under many wonderful European captains since I made my debut 20 years ago and I would like to think that my captaincy will be a mix of all of them," Harrington told reporters. "I'm very much looking forward to taking on this role."

Team Europe beat Team USA 17.5-10.5 at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, southwest of Paris.

"It's an away match and I have to be part of this and try to find an edge to try and get the most out of their abilities and hopefully get a win,'' Harrington said. "It's a different league, a different level. I really feel conscious that I have to find that edge. And I don't take it lightly. It's something I will take on over the next 18 months.''

Team USA has yet to announce its captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup. Harrington takes over for Thomas Bjorn while Jim Furyk led Team USA at the 2018 Ryder Cup.