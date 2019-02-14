Tiger Woods kisses guide dog on the mouth at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods took a timeout to kiss a dog while practicing for the 2019 Genesis Open on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of PGA Tour/Twitter

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods walked off of the fairway and kissed a dog on the mouth during a practice round at the 2019 Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

Woods snagged the smooch and talked about it later when he met with reporters Wednesday at Riviera Country Club. The 14-time major champion had the intimate meeting with Quebec, the guide dog for blind University of Southern California football player Jake Olson.

The 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever stood alongside Olson before Woods walked over to give him an ear massage. Woods then lifted up the dog's snout for a mouth-to-mouth exchange. Quebec got in a few licks before Woods returned to the course.

"Quebec is ... you saw it. I love animals. He was able to give me a nice little kiss there," Woods said.

Woods and Olson have had a relationship for years after the golfer reached out to the long snapper.

"Looks like Tiger Woods has officially joined the only likes me for my dog club," Olson tweeted.

Woods, 43, has three dogs himself: Taz, Bugs and Yogi. He tees off at the Genesis Open at 3:22 p.m. Thursday.

"Last year at this time, I just had completed in basically one PGA Tour event," Woods told reporters. "I had played in the Hero World Challenge and was just trying to figure out whether or not I could make it to Florida.

"So I'm in a very different position now having played an entire season, and I know what my body can and cannot do. So I'm looking forward to this week."