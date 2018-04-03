Tiger grouped with Leishman, Fleetwood at 2018 Masters

April 3 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood will tee off at 10:42 a.m. Thursday at the 2018 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga.

Leishman is ranked No. 16 in the World Golf Rankings. Fleetwood is the No. 12 golfer in the world. Woods has moved up to No. 103.

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia is grouped with Justin Thomas and Doc Redman. That trio tees off at 10:53 a.m. Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson tees off in the final grouping at 2 p.m. Group 29 also includes Justin Rose and Rafael Cabrera-Bello. John Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott tee off at 1:38 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren and Louis Oosthuizen tee off in Group 28 at 1:49 p.m.

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar tee off at 1:27 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama -- the No. 6 golfer in the world -- tees off with Patton Kizzire and 2018 Valspar Championship winner Paul Casey at 10:09 a.m. in Group 10.

For the full list of Masters groupings and tee times, visit Masters.com.

Woods is currently slotted behind Spieth, McIlory, Thomas and Johnson as the betting favorite to win the tournament. Bovada has Spieth at +900, McIlroy at +1000, Thomas and Johnson at +1100, and Woods and Rose at +1400.

Tiger tees off at 1:27 p.m. on Friday. First-round coverage of the featured groups begins at 9:15 a.m. Monday at Masters.com. CBS Sports Network will have coverage of the Masters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the Masters from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.