Justin Rose wins Farmers Insurance Open; Tiger Woods tied for 20th

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- England's Justin Rose grinded out a win at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open for his 10th PGA Tour victory, the most by an Englishman since World War II.

Rose missed four short putts in the first six holes, dropping his lead in the final round to a single stroke. He birdied three of his next four holes and navigated Torrey Pines' challenging back nine for a two-shot win Sunday.

Rose's 21-under 267 (63-66-69-69) was the lowest 72-hole score at the event in 20 years, surpassing Tiger Woods' winning total in 2008 by two shots. The reigning FedEx Cup champion now sits in sixth in the standings.

"I always pride myself on the golf courses I've been able to win on and this one is another very great golf course with a lot of history," Rose told reporters. "I love winning on great tests of golf and this one will give some special feelings because of that."

Woods saw a moderate amount of success in his 2019 debut. He started the final round 13 shots behind the leader, but birdied his last two holes and finished 10-under 278. Woods tied for 20th place.

Adam Scott (-19) finished two strokes behind Rose for second place. Hideki Matsuyama and Talor Gooch tied for third at 16-under.

Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm each carded 14-under 274 for a share of fifth place.