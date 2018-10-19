Golfer Michelle Wie has season-ending hand surgery

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Golf star Michelle Wie will miss the rest of the 2018 season after having hand surgery.

Wie had the surgery on Thursday in New York City. She posted photos and messages on social media to update her status.

"I think John Mayer once said, 'Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, be strong and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.' A lot of people have been asking me what's been going on with my hand and I haven't shared much, because I wasn't sure what was going on myself," Wie wrote. "After countless MRI's, X-rays, CT scans, and doctor consultations, I was diagnosed with having a small Avulsion Fracture, bone spurring, and nerve entrapment in my right hand. After three cortisone injections and some rest following the British Open, we were hoping it was going to be enough to grind through the rest of the season, but it just wasn't enough to get me through."

Wie said she made the decision to withdraw from the rest of the season and have surgery after having surgery following the 2018 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship. Wie was 8-over-par for the tournament and finished in 66th place.

"It's been disheartening dealing with pain in my hand all year but hopefully I am finally on the path to being and staying pain free! Happy to announce that surgery was a success today and I cannot wait to start my rehab so that I can come back stronger and healthier than ever," Wie said.

"Huge thank you to Dr. Weiland's team at HSS for taking great care of me throughout this process and to all my fans for your unwavering support. It truly means the world to me. I'll be back soon guys! Promise."

Wie, 29, began the season with a win at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She had three additional top-15 finishes while playing a full schedule through June.