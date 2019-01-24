Tiger Woods denied slice of pizza at Farmers Insurance Open

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods was searching for some pizza prey at the Farmers Insurance Open, but was denied a slice when he tracked down the scent of the fresh dough.

Woods was on the prowl during the Pro-Am on Wednesday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego when he walked over to a tent containing a bunch of pizza from Dang Brother Pizza.

He stared down the cardboard boxes before one of the workers in the tent said "they aren't letting us serve right now."

Woods started laughing after the dough denial and yelled "Joey" before heading back to the course. He was likely referring to caddie Joe LaCava.

The 43-year-old golf star was one-over-par through four holes in the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

KUSI reported that Woods was denied the slice because a health inspector had not yet checked the food.

Woods ended up getting some chili instead.

The 2019 Farmers Insurance Open wraps up on Sunday. Woods is a seven-time champion of the tournament.