2018 Tour Championship: Tiger Woods gets first win in five years

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- After five years and multiple back surgeries, the long journey for Tiger Woods came full circle on Sunday.

Woods shot a 1-over-par 71 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to claim his first victory since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational. It was his 80th win on the PGA Tour.

"I loved every bit of it," Woods told NBC Sports after the round. "The fight and the grind and the tough conditions. Just have to suck it up and hit shots. Loved every bit of it."

Woods entered the final round of play with a three-shot lead over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. He extended that lead to five strokes over Rose after a first-hole birdie, while Rose bogeyed the fifth hole.

After Woods capped off the 18th hole with a par, he raised his arms up in an emotional moment.

"It was a hard time not crying coming up the last hole," Woods told reporters. "But I said, 'Hey, you know, I can still play this thing out of bounds, so let's suck it up and let's hit some shots here.' But once I got the ball on the green, I gave [caddie] Joey [LaCava] a high-five, because it was done. I can handle that from here."

Billy Horschel shot a 4-under 66 to finish in second place. He won the event and the FedEx Cup four years ago.

Rose, who is currently the No. 1 golfer in the world, obtained the 2018 FedEx Cup crown and the $10 million prize despite finishing below Woods (tied for fourth).

Woods was in position to nab his third-ever FedEx Cup trophy, but Rose's clutch birdie on the final hole gave him the edge.

Dustin Johnson shot 3-under-par to claim sole possession of third place. Hideki Matsuyama (5-under-par) and Webb Simpson (3-under-par) tied with Rose for a share of fourth place.

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and McIlroy earned a share of seventh place.