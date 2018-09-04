Dell Technologies Championship: Bryson DeChambeau wins, now world No. 7

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after making a putt for par on the 18th green in the final round of The Northern Trust golf championship Fed Ex Cup playoffs on August 26 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau is now the No. 7 golfer in the world after winning the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship.

"There was a lot that had to change in order for me to get here," DeChambeau told reporters. "I was fortunate enough to have a great team around me. My coach, my agent, the putter guys, and my caddie. All of us have put in a combined effort. All of them have combined to really help me be the player that I am today."

"It has been a lot of work and I can tell you that it's paying off."

DeChambeau wrapped up the tournament with a 16-under-par 268 on Monday at TPC Boston. Justin Rose carded a 14-under-par for second place. Cameron Smith finished in third place. Hideki Matsuyama, C.T. Pan and Tony Finau tied for fourth place.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson tied for seventh place with Bubba Watson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Emiliano Grillo and Abraham Ancer.

Tiger Woods tied for 24th in Boston. DeChambeau is now the FedExCup points leader after shooting a final round of 67. DeChambeau fired five birdies on the front nine and another birdie on the back nine on Monday. He also had two bogeys in the final round.

The 24-year-old has now won back-to-back tournaments after winning The Northern Trust in August.