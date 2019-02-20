Golfer John Daly does a set of hamburger curls during a workout for Champions Tour Learning Center. Photo courtesy of the Golf Channel.

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Veteran golfer John Daly showed off some of his training techniques -- including burger curls and chaise lounge leg-lifts -- in a new workout video.

The Golf Channel posted the footage Tuesday on social media. Daly's full workout airs on Champions Tour Learning Center on the network at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The preview clip began with Daly introducing his "world famous" trainer, Jocko Deal. Daly's trainer was eating a burger and drinking a beer while the golfer prepared himself for a treadmill run.

Deal is a full-time musician from Arkansas.

Daly sported flip-flops at the start of his routine as Deal held a burger in front of him. Daly then hit a punching bag as Deal fed him some french fries. The golfer then lifted some tiny dumbbells before switching to some sesame seed bun treats.

The duo then headed to a pull, where Daly did a sit-up from a chaise lounge and had some beer. Daly also pulled off a lackluster leg lift before playing with some pool toys.

Daly, 52, withdrew from last week's Chubb Classic after four holes. He tied for 20th in January's Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii. He missed the cut after the second round at the 2018 PGA Championship.

Daly's most recent best finish came when he carded a 15-under-par 198 for third place at the 2018 Diamond Resorts Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions.