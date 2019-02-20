Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Steve Stricker will serve as captain of the United States team in the 2020 Ryder Cup.

Stricker was introduced as the 29th leader of the U.S. squad during a press conference Wednesday. He will captain the Americans at Whistling Straits against Irishman Padraig Harrington, who will lead the European team.

"I am truly humbled by this opportunity," Stricker told reporters. "I'm very competitive. We want to win this more than ever and I'm here to help in any way I can. It's truly an honor."

The 52-year-old Stricker will become the first-ever U.S. Ryder Cup captain without a win in a major championship. Still, he has 12 career PGA Tour victories and earned the respect of many golfers around the world, including Tiger Woods.

"There couldn't be anyone more deserving for this captaincy," Woods said on social media. "I've known you for a very long time and we've played together in the [Ryder] Cup as partners. We've won our share and lost our share, but I've grown to absolutely love you and your family. I couldn't be more proud of you to see you as our Ryder Cup captain."

Stricker was a vice captain with the U.S. team in 2016 and 2018 (one win, one loss) and competed in the event in 2008, 2010 and 2012. He will attempt to guide the U.S. squad to only their third victory since 1999. The U.S. won at Valhalla in 2008, and most recently at Hazeltine in 2016.

Stricker named Jim Furyk as his vice captain.