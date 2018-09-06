BMW Championship: Tiger Woods ties course record with opening round 62

Tiger Woods is tied with Rory McIlroy for the lead at the 2018 BMW Championship after firing an opening round 62 on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods shot a 62 for his lowest round since 2013 at the 2018 BMW Championship on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club in Newton Square, Pa.

Woods sits atop the leaderboard, tied with Rory McIlroy after one round. Xander Schauffele is in third place after firing a 7-under-par 63. Bill Horschel, Peter Uihlein, Justin Thomas and Alex Noren are tied for fourth place at 6-under-par.

March Leishman -- the 2017 BMW Championship winner -- is tied for 67th place. Woods last won the tournament in 2009.

Woods began his day with a birdie on No. 10. He also birdied No. 12 and No. 13 before making an eagle on No. 16. Woods wrapped up a 6-under-par 29 on the front nine by making another birdie on No. 18. He birdied No. 1, No. 7 and No. 9 on the front nine, but carded a bogey on No. 8 to wrap up the back nine with a 2-under-par 33.

"I made a few putts today," Woods told the Golf Channel. "Right out of the gate at 10, 11 ... 10 especially it was nice to make one up the hill like that to get things rolling. Shooting 29 on the front nine helps."

Woods' previous best score in a first round this year was at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational when he carded a 66. The 62 was his lowest round on the PGA Tour since he fired a 61 at the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

McIlroy had four birdies over his first nine holes and had six birdies on his final nine holes. He also made two bogeys on the back nine.

"If someone would have given me a 62 on the first tee this morning, I would have taken it," McIlroy told reporters. "It's a great way to start the golf tournament. My game feels obviously in really good shape. There are a lot of good signs out there."

Woods tees off on hole No. 1 with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth at 7:55 a.m. on Friday in Pennsylvania. McIlroy tees off with Leishman and Kevin Na on hole No. 1 at 7:11 a.m.