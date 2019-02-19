Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and Jim Nantz arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16 at The Plaza Hotel. Romo is set to play in his second PGA Tour event in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo will play his second PGA Tour event after accepting a sponsor's exemption into the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.

"Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year's AT&T Byron Nelson," Romo said in a news release from the tournament.

The 2019 Byrone Nelson tournament takes place from May 6 to 12 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. Romo will maintain his amateur status and play alongside defending champion Aaron Wise, Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer.

Romo's first PGA Tour event came in March at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

"Following his summer successes, the timing feels perfect," AT&T Byron Nelson tournament director Jon Drago said.

"Romo is a legendary competitor, member of Trinity Forest, and long-time friend of AT&T and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. We look forward to watching him put his talents to test while competing against the best in the game of golf."

Romo, 38, shot a 77 in the first round at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. He shot a 10-over-par 82 in the second round and missed the cut by 16 strokes.