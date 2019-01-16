Nike's new golf shoes feature a coating of 'grass'

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Nike has unveiled a new version of its Air Mac 1 golf sneakers featuring a grass-like turf material to make the shoes blend in with the course.

The Nike Air Max1 Golf "Grass" shoes, first unveiled by website Sole Collector., feature a covering of grass-like turf material on the top and sides of the shoes.

The website said the shoes feature the same Zoom Air midsole and gum rubber outsole as other Air Max 1 models.

Nike has not yet announced a release date for the shoes, but they are expected to retail for $140.