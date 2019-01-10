Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A news helicopter in the sky over Kansas City, Mo., captured video of an unusual game being played at Kauffman Stadium -- a game of Mario Kart.

The KCTV news helicopter was passing near the home of the Kansas City Royals when the news crew noticed the stadium's giant video board was being put to an interesting use.

A closer look revealed the massive screen was being used to play a jumbo-sized game of Mario Kart, the racing game starring Nintendo's famous plumber.

The baseball team's nonprofit foundation, Royals Charities, said the CrownVision screen is being used for video game parties this year as part of a charity auction.