Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A Russian dad's ingenuity is going viral after he used two leaf blowers and a sled to create a makeshift snowmobile for his daughters.

A video shows the Belgorod, Russia, man and his daughters testing out the unusual mode of transport on a snowy path.

The footage shows one of the girls sitting on the sled, which is propelled across the snow by the wind from two leaf blowers strapped to each side of the sled.

The vehicle travels at about the same speed as the father, who runs along in front of the sled.