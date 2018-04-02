Home / Sports News / Golf

Tiger Woods no longer favorite to win Masters, Thursday tickets $2,100

By Alex Butler  |  April 2, 2018 at 8:54 PM
| License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods is no longer the betting favorite to win the 2018 Masters Tournament, but tickets for Thursday's opening round are still soaring in price.

Woods -- who has moved up to No. 103 in the World Golf Rankings -- was listed as the favorite in March to win his fifth green jacket, according to multiple oddsmakers.

Bovada now has Rory McIlroy as its best bet (+900) to win the tournament, following his win last month in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The site lists Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at +1000. Dustin Johnson and Woods are listed at +1100 to win the green jacket. Other oddsmakers show similar favorites to win the tournament.

If you want to see Woods in action -- following impressive showings at the Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational -- it's going to cost you.

As of Monday, Thursday's opening round has the most expensive average purchase price at $2,144.50, according to TickPick. Friday's competition comes in at an average of $1,702.50. Saturday's average purchase price is $1.545.33. The average purchase price to attend Sunday's final round is $1,697.20.

Tee times will be announced on Tuesday for the 2018 Masters Tournament. Live online coverage for the opening round begins at 7:45 a.m. Thursday at Masters.com.

