2018 Masters: Interesting facts, watch guide

April 2 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods is playing in his first Masters Tournament in three years, but that isn't the only interesting fact heading into the 2018 version of the tournament at August National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

About 250,000 people visit Augusta annually for the tournament, with the average resale ticket price for Sunday's final round going for $2,100, according to WalletHub.

More than 16 hours have been added to the live telecast of the tournament since 1956. Here is how you can watch it this weekend:

First round | Thursday, April 5

Tee time: Group 1 -- 8:30 a.m.; Group 29 -- 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; CBS (highlights) -- 11:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Broadcast -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Second round | Friday, April 6

Tee time: Group 1 -- 8:30 a.m.; Group 29 -- 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; CBS (highlights) -- 11:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Broadcast -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Third round | Saturday, April 7

Tee time: TBD

TV: CBS -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Amen Corner -- 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadcast -- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Final round | Sunday, April 8

Tee time: TBD

TV: CBS -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Amen Corner -- Noon to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadcast -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Green jacket ceremony -- 7 p.m.