Home / Sports News / Golf

2018 Masters: Interesting facts, watch guide

By Alex Butler  |  Updated April 3, 2018 at 12:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods is playing in his first Masters Tournament in three years, but that isn't the only interesting fact heading into the 2018 version of the tournament at August National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

About 250,000 people visit Augusta annually for the tournament, with the average resale ticket price for Sunday's final round going for $2,100, according to WalletHub.

More than 16 hours have been added to the live telecast of the tournament since 1956. Here is how you can watch it this weekend:

First round | Thursday, April 5

Tee time: Group 1 -- 8:30 a.m.; Group 29 -- 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; CBS (highlights) -- 11:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Broadcast -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Source: WalletHub

Second round | Friday, April 6

Tee time: Group 1 -- 8:30 a.m.; Group 29 -- 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; CBS (highlights) -- 11:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Broadcast -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Third round | Saturday, April 7

Tee time: TBD

TV: CBS -- 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Amen Corner -- 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadcast -- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Final round | Sunday, April 8

Tee time: TBD

TV: CBS -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live stream at Masters.com: Featured groups -- 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Amen Corner -- Noon to 6 p.m., Hole No. 15 and No. 16 -- 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadcast -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Green jacket ceremony -- 7 p.m.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Tiger Woods
Trending Stories
Villanova beats Michigan for NCAA basketball national championship Villanova beats Michigan for NCAA basketball national championship
Todd Marinovich: Former USC QB arrested in Orange County Todd Marinovich: Former USC QB arrested in Orange County
Chances increase that New England Patriots will trade Rob Gronkowski Chances increase that New England Patriots will trade Rob Gronkowski
Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden had personality conflict with Marquette King Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden had personality conflict with Marquette King
Report: Gronkowski 'pretty certain' to return despite friction with Belichick Report: Gronkowski 'pretty certain' to return despite friction with Belichick