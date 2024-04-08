"John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA" will premiere on Netflix in May during Netflix is a Joke Fest. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- John Mulaney will star in a new Netflix comedy series. Netflix shared a trailer Monday for John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA, a six-episode special created by and starring Mulaney.

Everybody's in LA will follow Mulaney as he explores Los Angeles during the week of Netflix is a Joke Fest. The show features special guests and field pieces shot in LA.

Everybody's in LA premieres live May 3, with new episodes to follow May 6-10 at 10 p.m. EDT on Netflix.

In addition, Mulaney will perform May 4 at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the festival.

Netflix is a Joke Fest will take place May 2-12 this year. The comedy festival will feature over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches and more across Los Angles.

Ali Wong, Bill Burr, Cedric the Entertainer, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Daniel Tosh, David Letterman, Hannah Gadsby, Iliza Schlesinger, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Mae Martin, Mike Epps, Patton Oswalt, Seth Rogan, Tom Brady, Wanda Sykes and other stars will perform.

Mulaney is an actor and comedian who came to fame as a writer on Saturday Night Live.

He is in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, who announced her breast cancer diagnosis in March.