Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 8, 2024 / 10:03 AM

'Those About to Die': Anthony Hopkins narrates teaser for Peacock series

By Annie Martin
Anthony Hopkins stars in the Peacock series "Those About to Die." File Photo by John Gress/UPI
1 of 3 | Anthony Hopkins stars in the Peacock series "Those About to Die." File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Those About to Die.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the historical drama Sunday featuring Anthony Hopkins.

Advertisement

Those About to Die is based on the Daniel P. Mannix book of the same name, which also inspired the 2000 film Gladiator directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe.

The show explores the corruption, politics and spectacle of gladiator competitions in ancient Rome and features "an ensemble of diverse characters across the many layers of Roman society where sports, politics, and business intersect and collide."

Hopkins plays Vespasian, the emperor of Rome from 69 to 79 A.D.

Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya and David Wurawa also star.

Those About to Die is developed and executive produced by Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser and Gianni Nunnari. The series will premiere July 18 on Peacock.

Hopkins' most recent TV role was Dr. Robert Ford on the HBO series Westworld.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kristen Wiig joins 'SNL' five-timers guest host club with help from Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling
TV // 17 hours ago
Kristen Wiig joins 'SNL' five-timers guest host club with help from Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling
April 7 (UPI) -- Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kristen Wiig joined the sketch comedy show's five-timers guest host club this weekend.
HBO casts actors to play Dunk and Egg in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
TV // 2 days ago
HBO casts actors to play Dunk and Egg in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
April 6 (UPI) -- Peter Claffey from "Bad Sisters" and Dexter Sol Ansell from "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" have signed on to star in HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight."
No Season 3 for 'Quantum Leap' on NBC
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for 'Quantum Leap' on NBC
April 6 (UPI) -- Sci-fi sequel series, "Quantum Leap," is not returning to NBC for a third season, according to social media posts from its stars.
WrestleMania XL: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 2 days ago
WrestleMania XL: How to watch, what to expect
April 5 (UPI) -- WrestleMania XL, a WWE event featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will stream on Peacock this weekend.
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
TV // 3 days ago
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
NEW YORK, April 5 (UPI) -- Tony Curran told UPI James I, the British monarch he plays in the new drama series, "Mary & George," is a historical figure most people don't know as much about as they should.
'Love Undercover' trailer: Soccer stars seek love in Peacock dating series
TV // 3 days ago
'Love Undercover' trailer: Soccer stars seek love in Peacock dating series
April 4 (UPI) -- Soccer stars Jamie O'Hara, Ryan Babel, Lloyd Jones, Marco Fabián and Sebastián Fassi will appear in the Peacock dating series "Love Undercover."
Amy Ryan 'reinvigorated' by her complicated 'Sugar' character
TV // 3 days ago
Amy Ryan 'reinvigorated' by her complicated 'Sugar' character
NEW YORK, April 4 (UPI) -- Amy Ryan told UPI she was initially interested in working on the new mystery series, "Sugar," because Colin Farrell was starring and Fernando Meirelles was directing it.
Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors
TV // 3 days ago
Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- Sophie Nélisse shared her expectations for the upcoming season of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" and thoughts on the survivors' inevitable turn to cannibalism.
Emma Roberts had lip gloss 'all over' after Kim Kardashian kiss for 'AHS: Delicate'
TV // 4 days ago
Emma Roberts had lip gloss 'all over' after Kim Kardashian kiss for 'AHS: Delicate'
April 4 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts discussed kissing Kim Kardashian on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "AHS: Delicate Part Two."
TV review: Andrew Scott's 'Ripley' adds little to movie versions
TV // 4 days ago
TV review: Andrew Scott's 'Ripley' adds little to movie versions
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- "Ripley," premiering Thursday on Netflix, elongates the adaptation of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" but adds little to the basic story.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 8: Sung Kang, John Madden
Famous birthdays for April 8: Sung Kang, John Madden
Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett
Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett
'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lauri Peterson mourning the death of her son
'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lauri Peterson mourning the death of her son
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement