April 5, 2024 / 11:42 AM

'Argylle' coming to Apple TV+ on April 12

By Annie Martin
"Argylle," a spy comedy starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard, will start streaming in April. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+.
April 5 (UPI) -- Argylle will start streaming on Apple TV+ in April.

Apple TV+ announced a release date, April 12, for the film in a press release Friday.

Argylle is a spy action comedy based on the Elly Conway novel. The adaptation is written by Jason Fuchs and directed by Matthew Vaughn of the Kingsman franchise.

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson star.

Howard plays Elly Conway, the "reclusive cat-loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about the impossibly glamorous secret agent Argylle (Cavill), who's on a mission to unravel a nefarious spy syndicate."

"When Elly, with the help of feline-hating real-life spy Aidan (Rockwell), discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization, a dangerous game of cat and mouse ensues," an official synopsis reads.

Chip, the real-life pet cat of model Claudia Schiffer, plays Elly's cat Alfie.

K-pop boy band The Boyz released a reimagined version of DeBose's song "Electric Energy" from Argylle on Friday ahead of the film's streaming debut.

Argylle originally opened in theaters in February and topped the North American box office with $18 million.

