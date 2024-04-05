CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1 of 3 | Kelsea Ballerini will host and perform at the CMT Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kelsea Ballerini will host the ceremony.

Ballerini will also perform, along with Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt and other artists.

Ballerini, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney lead the nominees with three nominations each.

How to watch

The CMT Music Awards will be held Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Participants

Performers include Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Needtobreathe and Sam Hunt.

Wilson and Brooks and Dunn will perform tributes to late singer Toby Keith.

.@laineywilson is tributing Toby Keith in a one-of-a-kind performance at the #CMTAwards Don't miss it, Sunday at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/pImgbqQglw— CMT (@CMT) April 4, 2024

Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton, James Van Der Beek, Amber Riley, Emily Osment, Gayle King, Jayne Seymour, Max Theriot, Minnie Driver, Montana Jordan, Paul Walter Hauser and other stars will present awards.

Nominations

Ballerini, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Johnson, Ashley McBryde and Hardy are the finalists for the night's top honor, Video of the Year.

Trisha Yearwood will receive the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.