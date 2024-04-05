Trending
Music
April 5, 2024 / 10:43 AM

CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Kelsea Ballerini will host and perform at the CMT Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Kelsea Ballerini will host and perform at the CMT Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards will return Sunday in Austin, Texas.

The fan-voted country music awards show will take place at Moody Center and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Kelsea Ballerini will host the ceremony.

Ballerini will also perform, along with Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt and other artists.

Ballerini, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney lead the nominees with three nominations each.

