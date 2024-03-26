Trending
March 26, 2024 / 11:37 AM

Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney join CMT Music Awards performers lineup

By Annie Martin
Cody Johnson will perform at the CMT Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 26 (UPI) -- CBS has announced new performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, and Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer have joined the lineup for the country music awards show.

The CMT Music Awards will take place April 7 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Johnson will give a world premiere performance of "That's Texas," a song from his latest album, Leather.

Moroney will perform her hit "No Caller ID" and also join Old Dominion for a rendition of their collaboration "Can't Break Up Now."

McCollum and Spencer will take the stage with a first-ever collaboration on "Burn It Down."

Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Needtobreathe, Sam Hunt and Trisha Yearwood were previously announced as performers.

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show celebrating favorite country music videos and television performances.

Ballerini will host this year's ceremony.

Ballerini, Johnson, Moroney and Jelly Roll lead this year's nominees with three nominations each.

