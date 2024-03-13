Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees

1 of 5 | Kelsea Ballerini will host the CMT Music Awards and is also nominated at the show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- CMT and CBS have announced the nominations for the 2024 CMT Music Awards. The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted awards show celebrating favorites in country music videos and television performances. Advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini will host this year's ceremony April 7 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney lead the nominees with three nominations each.

Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders and Zach Bryan are among the first-time nominees.

Voting is open now and will run through April 1.

The CMT Music Awards nominations include:

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile, "Dear Insecurity"

Brothers Osbourne, "Nobody's Nobody"

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Darius Rucker, "Fires Don't Start Themselves"

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Jason Aldean, "Let Your Boys Be Country"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know"

Kacey Musgraves, "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)"

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Mickey Guyton featuring Kane Brown, "Nothing Compares to You"

Parmalee, "Gonna Love You"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan, "Nine Ball"

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

Gabby Barrett, "Glory Days"

Kacey Musgraves, "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Penthouse"

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Megan Moroney, "I'm Not Pretty"

Reba McEntire, "Seven Minutes in Heaven"

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman, "Religiously"

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car (Official Live Video)"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)"