Music
March 13, 2024 / 11:39 AM

Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees

By Annie Martin
Kelsea Ballerini will host the CMT Music Awards and is also nominated at the show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kelsea Ballerini will host the CMT Music Awards and is also nominated at the show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 13 (UPI) -- CMT and CBS have announced the nominations for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted awards show celebrating favorites in country music videos and television performances.

Kelsea Ballerini will host this year's ceremony April 7 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney lead the nominees with three nominations each.

Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders and Zach Bryan are among the first-time nominees.

Voting is open now and will run through April 1.

The CMT Music Awards nominations include:

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile, "Dear Insecurity"

Brothers Osbourne, "Nobody's Nobody"

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Darius Rucker, "Fires Don't Start Themselves"

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Jason Aldean, "Let Your Boys Be Country"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know"

Kacey Musgraves, "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)"

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Mickey Guyton featuring Kane Brown, "Nothing Compares to You"

Parmalee, "Gonna Love You"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan, "Nine Ball"

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

Gabby Barrett, "Glory Days"

Kacey Musgraves, "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Penthouse"

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Megan Moroney, "I'm Not Pretty"

Reba McEntire, "Seven Minutes in Heaven"

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman, "Religiously"

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car (Official Live Video)"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)"

Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
Music // 23 hours ago
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
March 12 (UPI) -- "Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie," a concert film featuring K-pop star and BTS member Suga, will screen in theaters in April.
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 23 hours ago
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 12 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake performed "No Angels," a song from his album "Everything I Thought It Was," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour
Music // 1 day ago
Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour
March 12 (UPI) -- Weezer will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Blue Album" with "The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour."
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74
Music // 1 day ago
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74
March 12 (UPI) -- Eric Carmen, a singer-songwriter who performed with the Raspberries and as a solo artist, died at age 74.
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival
Music // 1 day ago
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival
March 12 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue, Future, Arcade Fire and other artists will perform at Splendour in the Grass festival in July.
V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser
March 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member V released a new preview of his "FRI(END)S" music video.
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
Music // 1 day ago
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
March 11 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and other artists will honor Jimmy Buffett at a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights
Music // 2 days ago
'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights
March 11 (UPI) -- "Barbie" may not have taken home many Oscars Sunday, but the performances of two nominated songs from the blockbuster comedy were among the three-hour ceremony's best moments.
Twice's 'With You-th' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Twice's 'With You-th' tops U.S. album chart
March 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's "With You-th" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Demi Lovato, Iggy Pop join Slash's sixth solo album
Music // 4 days ago
Demi Lovato, Iggy Pop join Slash's sixth solo album
March 8 (UPI) -- Guitarist Slash announced his sixth solo album on Friday. "Orgy of the Damned" is out May 17 and available for pre-order now.
