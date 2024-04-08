'City Hunter' trailer: Netflix adapts popular manga as live-action film

April 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its City Hunter adaptation.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Sunday featuring Ryohei Suzuki and Misato Morita.

City Hunter is based on the popular manga series by Tsukasa Hojo. The film takes place in modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo, and explores the origin story of Ryo Saeba (Suzuki), a private detective with a weakness for beautiful women.

City Hunter follows Ryo as he teams up with Kaori Makimura (Morita), the sister of his late partner Hideyuki Makimura (Masanobu Ando), after Hideyuki is killed while investigating Kurumi, a famous cosplayer.

"The plot thickens as it's revealed that the mysterious drug 'Angel Dust' is at the heart of the violent incidents plaguing Shinjuku, and Kurumi is key to unlocking the truth behind it. This revelation sets Ryo and Kaori on a quest to uncover the truth shrouding Hideyuki's death," an official synopsis reads.

Fumino Kimura also stars as Saeko Nogami, a beautiful detective who has a long history with Ryo.

City Hunter premieres April 25 on Netflix.

Hojo praised the film in a press release, saying, "I really enjoyed the film and was impressed by how well it was done."

"This film shows the characters running around in Shinjuku and I think this is what the fans expect, giving them the thrills of watching it come alive," he added. "I encourage all fans of the original manga and anime to experience it for themselves. Even a quick peek before bed will leave you too captivated to sleep. I hope everyone enjoys it."