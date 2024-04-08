Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 8, 2024 / 10:40 AM

'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum star in Space Race film

By Annie Martin
Scarlett Johansson stars in the new film "Fly Me to the Moon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Scarlett Johansson stars in the new film "Fly Me to the Moon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is teasing the new film Fly Me to the Moon.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.

Advertisement

Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the Space Race in the 1960s.

Tatum plays Cole Davis, the NASA launch director overseeing the Apollo 11 mission, while Johansson portrays Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist hired to stage a fake moon landing in case the real mission fails.

"Channing is such an easy-going actor, good spirited and professional. Falling in love with him onscreen was pretty easy. He's such a likable person," Johansson recently told People.

"Kelly and Cole are such opposites," she added of their characters. "It was fun to play that dynamic with Channing."

The cast also includes Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Nick Dillenburg and Christian Zuber.

Fly Me to the Moon is written by Rose Gilroy and directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, You).

Advertisement

The film opens in theaters July 12 and will later stream on Apple TV+.

Moments from Scarlett Johansson's career

Scarlett Johansson takes a photo with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Lost in Translation" at the Elgin Theater in Toronto, on September 5, 2003. Johansson went on to win the BAFTA award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her role in "Lost in Translation." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
April 7 (UPI) -- "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $31.7 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
Movies // 2 days ago
Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
April 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced Friday the 1999 version of "The Mummy" will return to theaters April 26 for its 25th anniversary.
'Argylle' coming to Apple TV+ on April 12
Movies // 2 days ago
'Argylle' coming to Apple TV+ on April 12
April 5 (UPI) -- "Argylle," a spy comedy starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard, will start streaming on Apple TV+ in April.
Movie review: 'First Omen' finds scary new surprises in antichrist tale
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'First Omen' finds scary new surprises in antichrist tale
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- "The First Omen," in theaters Friday, finds surprising new corners in the prequel to antichrist Damien's birth.
Chris Pine directs and stars as 'Poolman' unraveling political conspiracy
Movies // 3 days ago
Chris Pine directs and stars as 'Poolman' unraveling political conspiracy
April 4 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for "Poolman" on Thursday. The film, directed by and starring Chris Pine, opens May 10.
Elliot Page drama 'Close to You' opens in August
Movies // 3 days ago
Elliot Page drama 'Close to You' opens in August
April 4 (UPI) -- Greenwich Entertainment announced the release date for "Close to You" on Thursday. The Elliot Page film is coming this August.
'The Bride' photos introduce Christian Bale as Frankenstein
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Bride' photos introduce Christian Bale as Frankenstein
April 4 (UPI) -- "The Bride" is a new film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.
Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau get pregnant in 'Babes' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau get pregnant in 'Babes' trailer
April 4 (UPI) -- Neon released the trailer for "Babes" on Thursday. The comedy starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau opens May 17 in theaters.
'Mother of the Bride' trailer: Brooke Shields reunites with college flame
Movies // 4 days ago
'Mother of the Bride' trailer: Brooke Shields reunites with college flame
April 4 (UPI) -- "Mother of the Bride," a romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove, is coming to Netflix.
Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Movies // 4 days ago
Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
April 4 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actress Julia Garner will play a Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer in Marvel's "Fantastic Four" reboot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 8: Sung Kang, John Madden
Famous birthdays for April 8: Sung Kang, John Madden
Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett
Famous birthdays for April 7: Russell Crowe, Tony Dorsett
'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lauri Peterson mourning the death of her son
'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lauri Peterson mourning the death of her son
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Tony Curran: Queer Scottish King James I finally gets his due in 'Mary & George'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement