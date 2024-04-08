1 of 4 | Scarlett Johansson stars in the new film "Fly Me to the Moon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is teasing the new film Fly Me to the Moon. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Advertisement

Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the Space Race in the 1960s.

Tatum plays Cole Davis, the NASA launch director overseeing the Apollo 11 mission, while Johansson portrays Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist hired to stage a fake moon landing in case the real mission fails.

"Channing is such an easy-going actor, good spirited and professional. Falling in love with him onscreen was pretty easy. He's such a likable person," Johansson recently told People.

"Kelly and Cole are such opposites," she added of their characters. "It was fun to play that dynamic with Channing."

The cast also includes Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Nick Dillenburg and Christian Zuber.

Fly Me to the Moon is written by Rose Gilroy and directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, You).

Advertisement

The film opens in theaters July 12 and will later stream on Apple TV+.

Moments from Scarlett Johansson's career