Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Pop rock band Jonas Brothers will perform during the 2019 American Music Awards.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced in a press release Friday that the Jonas Brothers will give a special live performance from their Happiness Begins tour stop in Boston, Mass., during the awards show Nov. 24.

The ABC broadcast will show Jonas Brothers members Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas perform at a sold-out concert at TD Garden. The show will mark the group's first AMAs performance since 2007.

The AMAS confirmed the news in a tweet Friday.

"Happiness begins at the #AMAs because the @jonasbrothers are performing LIVE presented by @TMobile! Join us Sunday, Nov. 24 on ABC and #AMAsWithUs," the post reads.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for two awards at the AMAs, Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock and Favorite Song - Pop/Rock for "Sucker."

The Jonas Brothers join previously announced performers Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Shania Twain. Singer Ciara will host the awards show.

Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade award during the ceremony. She said Thursday on Twitter that she's been blocked from performing her older songs at the AMAs due to her ongoing dispute with Scooter Braun.

The Jonas Brothers released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June. The group kicked off its accompanying tour in August and will next perform Friday in Sunrise, Fla.