Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will be honored at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Producers announced in a tweet Wednesday that Swift, 29, will perform and receive the Artist of the Decade award at the awards show Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

"She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade... She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee... AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24... @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE," the post reads.

Swift has won 23 AMAs throughout her career, one less than Michael Jackson, who holds the record for AMA wins. Her awards include the Dick Clark Award for Excellence, which she accepted at the 2014 AMAs.

Swift is nominated for five awards, including Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, at this year's ceremony. Her performance will celebrate the biggest hits of her 13-year career.

"Taylor's impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have truly been spectacular," Dick Clark Productions EVP of programming and development Mark Bacco said in a press release. "We're thrilled to honor her as our artist of the decade and can't wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!"

The 2019 AMAs will air live on ABC. Ariana Grande and Post Malone are also nominated for multiple awards.

Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August. She thanked fans for their support last week on the 13th anniversary of her debut, self-titled album.