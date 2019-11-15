Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Canadian singer Grimes is back with a new single.

The 31-year-old recording artist released the song "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" on Friday.

Grimes shared a visualizer video for the single that shows a warrior woman fighting a dragon in space.

Grimes had posted an image of a woman riding a dragon Tuesday on Instagram, and used a "modern neural network" to complete her caption.

"I believe that if you have had the chance to be bitten by a dragon and have survived the pain and bleeding, you are strong enough to defeat it," the post reads. "The first time you feel a tingle and the pain, then you know that you have been bitten by a dragon. But to kill one, you must use the dragon's own strength, for its strength is limited. Only when it realizes that you have the dragon's power, then you can control the dragon."

"So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" appears on Grimes' forthcoming album, Miss Anthropocene. Grimes shared a release date, Feb. 21, and more details about the album Friday.

Miss Anthropocene features 10 tracks: "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (Art Mix)," "Darkseid" featuring Pan, "Delete Forever," "Violence" featuring i_o, "4AEM," "New Gods," "My Name is Dark," "You'll miss me when I'm not around," "Before the fever" and "IDORU." Grimes released a music video for "Violence" in September.

Remove

Miss Anthropocene is Grimes' first studio album since Art Angels, released in November 2015.