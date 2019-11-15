Ariana Grande to re-release studio albums on vinyl

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande is re-releasing her studio albums on vinyl.

Republic Records said in a press release Friday that Grande, 26, will release her five studio albums and her EP Christmas and Chill in custom color vinyl in December.

Grande's albums, Yours Truly (2013), My Everything (2014), Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019), and Christmas & Chill (2015) will be available to purchase Dec. 6 in Grande's online store. The Christmas & Chill EP will have an exclusive etching on side B.

In addition, Yours Truly, My Everything and Dangerous Woman will re-released on black vinyl and available to purchase at stores worldwide.

The individual vinyls range in price from $20 to $36, while the set retails for $186.

Grande's most recent album, Thank U, Next, was released in February. The album includes the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

Grande is nominated for several awards at the 2019 American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for "7 Rings." The awards show will take place Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

Grande most recently released a remix of Lizzo's song "Good as Hell."