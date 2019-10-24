Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande lead AMA nominations

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have been nominated for multiple American Music Awards it was announced on Thursday.

Swift and Grande are nominated for Artist of the Year alongside Drake, Halsey and Post Malone. The pop stars are also up for Favorite Music Video with Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" and Grande's "7 Rings" being nominated next to Billie Eillish's "Bad Guy," Halsey's "Without Me" and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road."

Grande is also nominated for Tour of the Year alongside BTS, Elton John, Pink and Ed Sheeran and also Favorite Social Artist next to Shawn Mendes, Eilish, BTS and EXO. Swift was additionally nominated for Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary next to Maroon 5 and Pink.

Favorite Album Pop/Rock will be decided between Swift's Lover, Grande's Thank U, Next and Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? while nominees for Favorite Song Pop/Rock include "Without Me" by Halsey, "Sucker" by The Jonas Brothers, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "High Hopes" by Panic! at the Disco and "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

Lil Nas X, Luke Combs, Eilish, Lizzo and Ella Mai have been nominated for New Artist of the Year.

Cardi B, Drake and Post Malone are up for Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop. Favorite Male Artist Country will be decided between Kane Brown, Combs and Thomas Rhett, while Favorite Female Artist Country features Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood.

The 2019 AMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Swift made history last year when she broke the record for the most AMA wins by a female artist, earning 22 over the course of her career.