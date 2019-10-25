Ariana Grande joins Lizzo for remix of 'Good As Hell'

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Lizzo released a new remix of her song "Good As Hell" on Friday featuring Ariana Grande.

"He better know my worth/ There's so much that I deserve/ But I ain't worried now, I'ma let my hair down/ He been trying it but not today," Grande sings on the remix.

"Good As Hell" originally appeared on Lizzo's 2016 EP titled Coconut Oil. The remix is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

"The most fun thank you @Lizzo for having me on this remix !!" Grande said on Twitter. "I love you, your energy and this record so so much."

Lizzo released her latest album Cuz I Love You in April. The release features the singles "Juice" and Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott.

Grande has been nominated for multiple American Music Awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for "7 Rings," Tour of the Year and Favorite Social Artist. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Lizzo received AMA nominations for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B and Favorite Song - Soul/R&B for "Juice."