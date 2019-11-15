Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Lili Reinhart says she was "so stoked" to star in the movie Hustlers.

The 23-year-old actress discussed her role in the film during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Reinhart played the stripper Annabelle in Hustlers, which opened in theaters in September. The movie co-stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Cardi B.

"I was just so stoked, so honored," Reinhart said of her casting. "Like, even when the cast list came out, I'm like, 'Oh, [expletive]. I'm part of that?' Just to see everyone's names kind of all together."

"It was funny, because it was like, Cardi B, Lizzo, J.Lo... the white girl from Riverdale," she jokingly added.

Reinhart said her character's quirk of throwing up when she got nervous led to some truly nauseating moments on set.

"We would do the scene, and then we'd kind of pause. And then the prop people would run in with a cup full of fake vomit," the star shared. "It was actually animal crackers and Sprite mixed together."

"I thought I was going to have a problem here because I have this really OCD thing with floaters in water and drinks," she added. "So having basically a cup full of something that looked like floaters in water was my worst nightmare."

Hustlers was a critical and financial success, earning $145 million on a $20.7 million budget.

Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW series Riverdale, which premiered a fourth season in October. She reflected on the show's run during her interview with Jimmy Fallon.

"Four years. Can you believe it?" the actress said. "I do [enjoy it]. And I mean, the kids on the show, we're going to be graduating [in the show] at the end of this season. So Lord knows where we'll go next."

Reinhart previously told reporters her Riverdale co-stars supported her role in Hustlers.

"They were like, 'Wow. I never know what you would look like throwing up,'" the star said.

"I just feel an overwhelming [amount of] support. Especially from my cast members who were like, 'I saw it. I loved it," she added. "I'm not demanding everyone in my life to see it, but the fact that most people in my life do go out to support me and the things that I do is really just humbling and really nice."