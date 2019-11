Thomas Rhett, pregnant wife Lauren bring daughters to CMA Awards

Thomas Rhett (top left), pictured with Lauren Akins (top right) and daughters Willa (L) and Ada, attends the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett had a family outing at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

The 29-year-old country music singer attended the awards show Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn., with his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, and their two daughters, Willa Grace, 4, and Ada James, 2.

Lauren showed her baby bump in a black and red floral print dress from Dolce and Gabbana. Rhett, Willa and Ada also wore looks from the Italian fashion house.

"#CMAawards last night. This time with all 4 girls. What a life," Rhett wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Thanks @dolcegabbana for the family look."

Rhett said Willa and Ada did "great" on the red carpet in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event.

"We have this thing, we say, 'Hey y'all, say 'Happy Halloween!' and that's when they get their best smiles going. Even though it's past Halloween, we still use that tactic," he shared.

Rhett is expecting his third daughter with Akins and said he believes he was "born to be a dad of girls." He and Akins may try for a baby boy in the future.

"My wife wants five kids, and when we get to five, she'll probably want seven. I just want to wake up when I'm 55 and go to Thanksgiving and have a thousand people at our Thanksgiving table," he jokingly said.

Rhett performed his song "Remember You Young" during the CMA Awards, where he was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Center Point Road.

Rhett and Akins announced in July that they are expecting their third child.

"I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy," Rhett wrote on Instagram.

Rhett released Center Point Road in May. The album includes "Remember You Young" and the single "Look What God Gave Her."