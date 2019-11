Maren Morris performs at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Maren Morris accepts Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd attend the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pregnant singer Maren Morris wore a "baby blue" dress to the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

The 29-year-old recording artist attended the awards show Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., where she was nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year for Girl and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Morris walked the red carpet in a two-piece blue gown that exposed her midriff. She showed a smile as she posed for photos with her husband, singer Ryan Hurd.

"Baby Blue," Morris captioned a photo of her look on Instagram.

Morris changed into a white mini dress with floral appliqué to perform at the ceremony. She won Album of the Year, and thanked Hurd, her manager Janet Weir and late producer Busbee, who worked on Girl prior to his death in September, in her acceptance speech.

"I would be really remiss if I didn't mention a huge facet of why this album sounds the way it does, and we miss him so dearly," Morris said of Busbee. "He texted me the morning that we got the nomination for Album of the Year this year, and we were so excited -- that's our friend, Busbee."

"His wife, Jess, is here tonight and she looks so beautiful," Morris added. "My heart goes out to you and your beautiful daughters. I hope when they listen to this album... I hope they know how amazing their father was."

Morris released Girl in March. She announced in October that she's expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Hurd in March 2020.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one," Morris wrote on Instagram.