Taylor Swift says she's been blocked from playing her old songs at AMAs

Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift said on Twitter she is being prevented from using or performing her older music at the 2019 American Music Awards and in a Netflix documentary.

The singer is set to perform and receive the Artist of the Decade award at the AMAs on Nov. 24.

The performance was scheduled to be a melody of her greatest hits, however, Swift said on Thursday that the new owner of her older music, Scooter Braun, and the founder of her former record label Scott Borchetta, are preventing her from performing her older songs.

Swift said the duo are also preventing her older music from being used in a Netflix documentary that has been in production the past few years. Swift says that she will only be allowed to access her master recordings if she agrees to not record new, copycat versions of her old songs and stops mentioning Braun and Borchetta by name.

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs, she said.

"I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it. I've tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now my performance at the AMA's, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to playing November of 2020 are a question mark. I love you guys and I thought you should know what's been going on," Swift continued.

Don't know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Swift released on Friday a new song from the Cats soundtrack that she performs titled "Beautiful Ghosts."

The track, written by Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, is available on YouTube in the form of a lyric video and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Soundcloud, Tidal and Deezer.

"All that I wanted was to be wanted/ Too young to wander London streets, alone and haunted/ Born into nothing/ At least you have something, something to cling to/ Visions of dazzling rooms I'll never get into/ And the memories were lost long ago/ But at least you have beautiful ghosts," the pop star sings.

Cats is an adaptation of Webber's Broadway musical of the same name which is based on author T.S. Eliot's book Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. It is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20.

Swift will be portraying Bombalurina in the film alongside Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Francesca Hayward as Victoria, Idris Elba as Macavity, Ian McKellen as Gus, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, James Corden as Bustopher Jones and Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger.