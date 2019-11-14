Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ciara will host the 2019 American Music Awards this month.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced in a press release Thursday that Ciara, 34, will host the awards show Nov. 24 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ciara confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"I am so excited to finally share that I will be hosting this year's @AMAs LIVE Sunday, November 24th at 8/7c on ABC! Let's go! #AMAs," she wrote.

ABC also announced that Kesha and Big Freedia will perform at the awards show. The pair released the single "Raising Hell" in October.

Kesha and Big Freedia join previously announced performers Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade award at the ceremony.

Ciara performed her songs "Level Up" and "Dose" at the 2018 AMAs. She has since released the album Beauty Marks, which includes "Level Up," "Dose" and the singles "Freak Me," "Greatest Love" and "Thinkin Bout You."

Ciara released the single "Evapora" with Iza and Major Lazer last week. The song's music video shows Ciara and Iza singing and dancing in a desert.