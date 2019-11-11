Shania Twain to perform at 2019 American Music Awards

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Shania Twain is set to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24.

Twain will be taking the AMA stage for the first time in 16 years to perform a medley of her greatest hits.

The singer joins previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eillish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift who is also being honored at the event with the Artist of the Decade Award.

The AMAs will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Swift and Ariana Grande lead all nominees and are up for Artist of the Year alongside Drake.

Twain will be launching a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in December.