Lizzo arrives for the 19th annual BET Awards on June 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Billie Eilish attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Camila Cabello will be performing at the American Music Awards along with Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo are set to take the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24.

The singers joined previously announced performers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift who will be honored at the event with the Artist of the Decade Award.

This will mark Eilish's first awards show performance while Lizzo will be performing at the AMAs for the first time.

The AMAs will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Swift and Ariana Grande lead all nominees and are up for Artist of the Year alongside Drake, Halsey and Post Malone. Favorite Album Pop/Rock will be decided between Swift's Lover, Grande's Thank U, Next and Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Cabello is a four-time AMA winner and performed last year at the event.

Lipa recently released a new single, titled "Don't Start Now," that will appear on her upcoming second album.