Rachel Brosnahan has been nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series at the SAG Awards for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The series received four nominations in total. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Charlize Theron has been nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role at the SAG Awards for "Bombshell." The film received four nominations in total. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards for film and television on Wednesday.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role

Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Taron Egerton in Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet

Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o in Us

Charlize Theron in Bombshell

Renee Zellweger in Judy

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy

Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino in The Irishman

Joe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role

Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman in Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us

Steve Carell in The Morning Show

Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones

David Harbour in Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown

Olivia Colman in The Crown

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader in Barry

Andrew Scott in Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate in Dead to Me

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine in O'Hara in Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali in True Detective

Russell Crowe in The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris in Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us

Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette in The Act

Toni Collette in Unbelievable

Joey King in The Act

Emily Watson in Chernobyl

Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon

Visit the official SAG Awards Twitter page for a complete list of nominees.

The 26th annual SAG Awards, which honors excellence in film and television, will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Robert De Niro is set to receive the Life Achievement Award, the highest honor presented by SAG-AFTRA, or the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. De Niro will be presented the award by Leonardo DiCaprio.