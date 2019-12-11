Dec. 11 (UPI) -- America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards for film and television on Wednesday.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role
Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver in Marriage Story
Taron Egerton in Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Charlize Theron in Bombshell
Renee Zellweger in Judy
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy
Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino in The Irishman
Joe Pesci in The Irishman
Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role
Laura Dern in Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman in Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers
Margot Robbie in Bombshell
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us
Steve Carell in The Morning Show
Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones
David Harbour in Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown
Olivia Colman in The Crown
Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series
Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader in Barry
Andrew Scott in Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate in Dead to Me
Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine in O'Hara in Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali in True Detective
Russell Crowe in The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris in Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us
Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette in The Act
Toni Collette in Unbelievable
Joey King in The Act
Emily Watson in Chernobyl
Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon
Visit the official SAG Awards Twitter page for a complete list of nominees.
The 26th annual SAG Awards, which honors excellence in film and television, will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT.
Robert De Niro is set to receive the Life Achievement Award, the highest honor presented by SAG-AFTRA, or the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. De Niro will be presented the award by Leonardo DiCaprio.