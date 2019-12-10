Eddie Murphy was named Best Actor by the African-American Film Critics Association. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Us" star Lupita Nyong'o. The African-American Film Critics Association has named "Us" Best Film with Nyong'o earning Best Actress. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The African-American Film Critics Association announced on Tuesday their year-end award winners with Jordan Peele's Us earning Best Film.

Peele also received Best Director while Us star Lupita Nyong'o won Best Actress. Eddie Murphy was named Best Actor for his role in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name.

Jamie Foxx earned Best Supporting Actor for Just Mercy with Divine Joy Randolph winning Best Supporting Actress for Dolemite Is My Name.

Best Breakout Performance went to Kelvin Harrison Jr. for Waves. Abominable won Best Animated Film, The Black Godfather won Best Documentary and Parasite won Best Foreign Film.

The AAFCA consists of the world's largest group of black film critics. The awards will be presented on Jan. 22 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

The AFFCA's top ten films of the year in order are Us, Dolemite Is My Name, Just Mercy, Clemency, The Irishman, Queen & Slim, Waves, Parasite tied in eighth place with Atlantics, The Farewell and Harriet.