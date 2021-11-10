CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The 55th annual Country Music Association Awards will air live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Luke Bryan will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in country music.
|Advertisement
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The 55th annual Country Music Association Awards will air live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Luke Bryan will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in country music.
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The 55th annual Country Music Association Awards will air live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Luke Bryan will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in country music.
Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead all artists with five nominations each. Gabby Barrett has four nominations.
Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney have won a pair of early CMA Awards including Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their song "Half of My Hometown"
How to Watch
Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.
Network: ABC
Online: ABC.com. ABC is also available through Sling TV and fuboTV.
Presenters: Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.
Performers: Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban, Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy, Jason Aldean with Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osbourne, Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce with Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Stapleton and Chris Young with Kane Brown.
Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy