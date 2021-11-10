CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Luke Bryan is set to host the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The 55th annual Country Music Association Awards will air live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Luke Bryan will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in country music. Advertisement

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead all artists with five nominations each. Gabby Barrett has four nominations.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney have won a pair of early CMA Awards including Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their song "Half of My Hometown"

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

Network: ABC

Online: ABC.com. ABC is also available through Sling TV and fuboTV.

Presenters: Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.

Performers: Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban, Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy, Jason Aldean with Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osbourne, Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce with Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Stapleton and Chris Young with Kane Brown.

Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy