Nov. 4, 2021 / 12:58 PM

Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban to perform at CMA Awards

By Wade Sheridan
Luke Bryan will be hosting and performing at the 55th annual CMA Awards. Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett and Thomas Rhett will also be performing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Host Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban and more are set to perform at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards.

Gabby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Dierks Bentley, featuring Breland and Hardy, will also be taking the stage.

Bryan will be performing his new single "Up." Hudson will be performing on the CMA stage for the first time while Urban will sing his new single "Wild Hearts."

Barrett will be performing "The Good Ones" while Rhett performs "Country Again," Zac Brown Band perform "Same Boat," and Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy perform "Beers On Me."

The artists join formerly announced performers Jason Aldean with Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osbourne, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce with Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Chris Young with Kane Brown.

The 55th annual CMA Awards will air live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Church and Stapleton lead all artists with five nominations each.

Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards in November CMA Awards: Eric Church, Chris Stapleton lead 2021 nominees

