Watch Live
Apple announces new products during "Unleashed" launch event
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 18, 2021 / 12:36 PM

Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards in November

By
Luke Bryan will host the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Luke Bryan will host the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan will host the 2021 Country Music Association Awards.

The 45-year-old singer said Monday that he will host the 55th annual awards show in November. The event will mark Bryan's first time hosting the CMA Awards.

Advertisement

"It's an honor to announce I'll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time!" Bryan tweeted.

Bryan will be the first person to host the awards show solo since Vince Gill in 2003. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted the 2020 ceremony.

"The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music," Bryan said in a press release. "Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down."

Advertisement

"I'm looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make country music shine," he added.

Bryan is nominated at the CMA Awards for Musical Event of the Year for "Buy Dirt" with Jordan Davis. He is a previous two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year award winner.

The CMA Awards will air live Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the list of 2021 nominees.

Bryan released his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, in August 2020. He also serves as a judge on the ABC singing reality competition series American Idol.

Read More

CMA Awards: Eric Church, Chris Stapleton lead 2021 nominees Jimmie Allen, wife Alexis Gale celebrate birth of second child Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'home and resting' after fall from stage What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
Music // 3 minutes ago
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released a single and music video for "Strawberry Moon," her first new song since the album "Lilac."
BET's Soul Train Awards is heading to the Apollo Theater on Nov. 28
Music // 10 minutes ago
BET's Soul Train Awards is heading to the Apollo Theater on Nov. 28
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be taking place from the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, and air Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on BET and BET Her.
Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift to present at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Music // 44 minutes ago
Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift to present at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie and other stars will help celebrate the new inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Coldplay, BTS release 'Suga's Remix' of 'My Universe'
Music // 1 hour ago
Coldplay, BTS release 'Suga's Remix' of 'My Universe'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Coldplay and K-pop group BTS released the "Suga's Remix" version of their song "My Universe."
Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'home and resting' after fall from stage
Music // 2 hours ago
Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'home and resting' after fall from stage
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Mötley Crüe gave an update after singer Vince Neil broke "a few ribs" while performing at Monsters on the Mountain music festival.
Ingrid Michaelson sets 15th annual Holiday Hop concert for Dec. 5
Music // 2 hours ago
Ingrid Michaelson sets 15th annual Holiday Hop concert for Dec. 5
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ingrid Michaelson will hold her 15th annual Holiday Hop concert live from Webster Hall in New York City on Dec. 5.
Jimmie Allen, wife Alexis Gale celebrate birth of second child
Music // 4 hours ago
Jimmie Allen, wife Alexis Gale celebrate birth of second child
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Country music singer Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, welcomed their second child together, daughter Zara James.
Taylor Swift's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Red Velvet enjoy tea party in 'Queendom (Demicat Remix)' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Red Velvet enjoy tea party in 'Queendom (Demicat Remix)' music video
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a music video for the Demicat remix of "Queendom," the title track from their EP of the same name.
NCT 127 shares 'Catharsis' mood sampler for 'Favorite' album
Music // 3 days ago
NCT 127 shares 'Catharsis' mood sampler for 'Favorite' album
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a mood sampler for "Favorite," a repackaged version of its album "Sticker."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/