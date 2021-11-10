Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney win early CMA Awards on 'GMA'

1/5

Kelsea Ballerini won two early CMA Awards along with Kenny Chesney on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney won early CMA Awards Wednesday on Good Morning America. The pair won both Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their song "Half of My Hometown." Advertisement #CMAawards Musical Event of the Year goes to ... "half of my hometown" by @KelseaBallerini and @kennychesney!@CountryMusichttps://t.co/oO8xY4Fhsn pic.twitter.com/dfXPHCQtK8— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 10, 2021

The track appears on Ballerini's self-titled third studio album, which was released in March 2020.

Jimmie Allen announced the winners on the GMA stage and discussed his performance at the event, which airs live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 8 p.m. EST.

"I ain't going to lie, I'm nervous," Allen said.

Luke Bryan is hosting the CMA Awards. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead all artists with five nominations each.