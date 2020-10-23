Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat returns with a second film, Rashida Jones and Bill Murray portray a daughter and father reconnecting in On the Rocks and Billie Eilish is offering a virtual concert this weekend.

In addition, Bruce Springsteen shows the making of his latest album, Anya Taylor-Joy is a chess prodigy in The Queen's Gambit and Nicole Kidman stars in an adaptation of novel You Should Have Known.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' -- Amazon

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat is back in a new film premiering Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Borat is introducing viewers to his daughter, portrayed by Irina Novak, interrupting a speech being made by Vice President Mike Pence and catching President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani in an awkward situation.

'On the Rocks' -- Apple TV+

Rashida Jones, Bill Murray and Marlon Wayans star in director Sofia Coppola's newest film on Apple TV+ Friday. Jones reconnects with her father, portrayed by Murray, as the pair investigate whether Wayans is cheating on her.

'Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You' -- Apple TV+

Bruce Springsteen takes viewers behind-the-scenes in the making of his new album, Letter to You, in this documentary, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. Springsteen discusses his years with the E Street Band as they record live for the first time since the release of 1984's Born in the U.S.A.

'Once Upon a Snowman' -- Disney+

Josh Gad returns to voice his Frozen character Olaf in this animated short, which hits Disney+ on Friday. Fans will follow Olaf moments after Elsa created him and learn how he grew to love summer as he searches for his identity in the snowy mountains of Arendelle.

'Bad Hair' -- Hulu

Elle Lorraine gets a weave with a mind of it's own and tries to succeed in the world of music television in this horror satire film that comes to Hulu on Friday. Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox, James Van Der Beek, Usher, Blair Underwood and Vanessa Williams make up the star-studded cast.

TV

'The Queen's Gambit' -- Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy is a chess prodigy dealing with addiction in The Queen's Gambit, a new series coming to Netflix on Friday. The series is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name. Bill Camp, Moses Ingram and Thomas Brodie-Sangster also star.

'World Series, Big Ten college football launch' -- Fox, Big Ten Network

The 2020 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers will continue with Game 3 on Friday, Game 4 on Saturday and Game 5 on Sunday, all at 8:08 p.m. EDT on Fox. The Big Ten Conference returns with its regular season schedule beginning Friday, with Wisconsin hosting Illinois at 8 p.m. EDT on the Big Ten Network.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC

Adele is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live Season 46 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. H.E.R. is serving as the musical guest.

'WWE Hell in a Cell' -- WWE Network

WWE's most punishing and demonic structure returns Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on the WWE Network. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against his cousin Jey Uso in a Hell in a Cell, I Quit match. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faces Randy Orton once again for his title, also inside the cage.

'The Undoing' -- HBO, HBO Max

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in this new six-part limited series from filmmaker Susanne Bier and writer David E. Kelly, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. Kidman stars as a successful therapist whose life is turned upside down following a violent death.

Music

'iHeartCountry Festival' -- livexlive.com

The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival will stream Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on livexlive.com and will be broadcast as on-air radio special. Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Morgan Evans and Riley Green are set to perform.

'Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go livestream concert' -- livestream.billieeilish.com

Billie Eilish is selling tickets to a livestreamed concert that will take place on her website Saturday at 6 p.m. EDT. Fans who purchase tickets will also have access to exclusive merch and the ability to watch the concert on demand 24 hours after it airs.